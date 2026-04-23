WATCH: Conservatives launch task force to defend BC property rights

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced that his party is launching a new task force aimed at protecting private property rights following a recent British Columbia court decision he says has created uncertainty for homeowners and investors.In a letter released Thursday, Poilievre asked Conservative MP Tako van Popta to lead the task force, citing concerns over the implications of the Cowichan Tribes v. Canada ruling.The decision, issued by the B.C. Supreme Court recognized Aboriginal title as having priority over fee simple ownership on more than 800 acres of land in Richmond, a development Poilievre said has “shaken the foundations” of the province’s economy.“The Cowichan Tribes v Canada decision is a foundational shift in the definition of property and it is having real consequences,” Poilievre wrote.He pointed to impacts on financing, including a case where a company was unable to secure funding for a $100 million project due to uncertainty over collateral tied to land ownership concerns.Poilievre also raised concerns about a separate agreement between the federal government and the Musqueam First Nation based in B.C., which he said was negotiated without sufficient transparency or protections for existing property owners..According to the letter, the agreement could affect up to 533,000 hectares, including areas in Metro Vancouver.The Conservative leader accused the Liberal government of failing to defend private property rights in court and of creating uncertainty through its approach to Indigenous land agreements.“The Carney Liberals failed to protect property rights in court, and they failed to provide clarity in the agreements they signed behind closed doors,” his statement wrote.Poilievre said the task force will examine the impact of recent legal decisions and federal policies on property rights, explore legislative and constitutional options, and shape a Conservative plan. Poilievre said the Conservatives will push for future agreements to explicitly include property protections, and developing a plan by May 9 to address concerns arising from the court ruling and related agreements.The party is also calling for a parliamentary committee to study the issue.B.C. MP Van Popta previously worked as a real estate development lawyer will lead the Conservative task force.