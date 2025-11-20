Conservatives push for mandatory jail time as extortion complaints soar nationwide

Conservative MPs held a press conference Thursday accusing the federal Liberal government of failing to adequately respond to a rise in criminal extortion cases across Canada, particularly in British Columbia.Shadow Minister for Public Safety Frank Caputo said extortion has increased significantly since the Liberals formed government. He argued that changes to sentencing laws and bail provisions have contributed to what he described as a growing public safety crisis..Caputo pointed to previous Conservative private members’ bills, including legislation proposing mandatory minimum sentences for extortion and tougher bail measures, that were defeated in the House of Commons with Liberal votes.He criticized the federal government for repealing mandatory minimums for certain firearm-related extortion offences and allowing house arrest in some cases.“At the end of the day, we have an untenable situation,” Caputo said. “From my perspective, the Liberals have completely failed when it comes to extortion.”.Deputy Conservative Leader Tim Uppal said that families and business owners across the country have faced threats, shootings, arson and intimidation connected to organized crime, with some affected families reportedly moving or leaving the country.Uppal highlighted his private member’s bill, C-381, which proposed mandatory minimum sentences ranging from three to five years depending on circumstances.He renewed calls for the governing party to support Conservative proposals, saying, “Stop blaming, and let’s change the laws to protect Canadians.”.MP Arpan Khanna also spoke, characterizing current bail and sentencing laws as “soft on crime” and blaming federal immigration and public safety policy for what he described as emboldened criminal networks involved in extortion.Khanna noted Surrey, B.C., has seen more than 100 reported cases this year alone, though he suggested the true number is higher.Khanna criticized recent visits by senior Liberal figures to the affected region, claiming they did not meet with victims or law enforcement. He reiterated Conservative commitments including reinstating mandatory minimum sentences, tightening bail rules, strengthening self-defense laws and deporting non-citizens convicted of serious crimes..Caputo was asked whether the party would use the notwithstanding clause to reinstate mandatory minimums struck down by the Supreme Court.Caputo responded that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has already expressed support for invoking the clause in certain cases involving sentencing laws.On policing resources, specifically calls from Surrey officials for 150 additional officers, Caputo focused his criticism on federal spending priorities rather than committing to the request..He argued that the federal deficit and government spending decisions have limited available funding for law enforcement.Reporters also questioned why Conservatives have not supported Bill C-2, which includes digital lawful-access provisions aimed at countering extortion and organized crime.Caputo said the bill contains broad measures that raise constitutional concerns, particularly around privacy and Charter rights. He argued that further consultation with constitutional experts is needed before Conservatives could support it..“We are happy to work with the Liberals,” Caputo said. “We need laws that are constitutionally compliant, that balance privacy rights but also strike through to deal with the mess we have seen.”