Conservatives say Trudeau has sent food bank usage surging

The Conservatives say poverty and food insecurity continues to climb after nine years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. When it comes to this misery, the Conservatives pointed out it was revealed again Wednesday through Food Banks Canada’s (FBC) 2024 Poverty Report Card. FBC reported the cost of living has become so high food banks have seen a 50% increase in visits since 2021. “As a direct consequence of the (Justin) Trudeau’s inflationary spending and taxes, millions of Canadians are struggling to keep their heads above water,” said the Conservatives in a Wednesday statement. For this reason, FBC downgraded the Canadian government’s grade of D in 2023 to D- in 2024. The Conservatives said Canadians “desperately need relief, but Justin Trudeau is no longer listening.” Trudeau decided to hike his carbon tax by 23% in April, which drove up the cost of gas, heating, and food. Despite multiple warnings from the Conservatives, he decided to add $61 billion in new spending in his most recent budget. It said this will keep interest rates higher for longer. FBC noted as poverty and food insecurity worsen across Canada, most governments “are not responding with the urgency that is needed.” “Justin Trudeau just isn’t worth the cost,” said the Conservatives. “Only Common Sense Conservatives will cap the spending, axe the carbon tax, and bring home powerful paycheques for Canadians.” Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said in 2022 food inflation is so persistent it threatens to reverse gains in the national poverty rate. READ MORE: Food inflation threatens to increase Canada's lowered poverty rate“The rising cost of food will be reflected in Canada’s poverty rates,” said ESDC. “As food prices increase, poverty thresholds are likely to follow.”