OTTAWA — Conservatives are seeking a parliamentary ethics investigation into the head of the federal government's new digital transformation agency, alleging his financial ties to a Canadian artificial intelligence company raise questions about Prime Minister Mark Carney's planned $1.6-billion investment in the firm.Conservative MP Dan Mazier said Monday that his party will move a motion at the House ethics committee to investigate Patrick Pichette, president of Shared Services Canada and CEO of Digital Transformation Canada, over his previous involvement with Toronto-based AI company Cohere.Mazier was joined by Conservative MP John Brassard, chair of the House ethics committee, at a news conference on Parliament Hill."Mark Carney created a new department to buy and implement the federal government's technology, then put a man in charge whose own technology investments stand to profit from it," Mazier told reporters.Pichette, a former Google executive, previously served as a partner at venture capital firm Inovia Capital and sat on Cohere's board of directors before joining the federal government in September.Inovia invested in Cohere, while Pichette acknowledged during parliamentary testimony last Thursday that he had personally invested in the venture capital firm's funds..Mazier questioned whether Pichette could financially benefit from Ottawa's investment in Cohere, which Carney announced on October 29."This is what self-dealing looks like," Mazier said.The federal government has committed to an equity investment of up to $1.6 billion in Cohere, which develops artificial intelligence systems for businesses and governments.Ottawa says the investment will help the company expand its Canadian operations, create at least 1,000 jobs by 2030 and invest $1.7 billion in domestic computing infrastructure.Mazier alleged that Pichette recommended the government award significant contracts to Cohere while he remained financially connected to the company.He pointed to a November 2025 submission Pichette made to the government's AI strategy task force, in which he recommended supporting Cohere as a Canadian leader in large language models..Mazier also questioned the timing of federal contracts awarded to Cohere, including one he said was issued five days after Pichette submitted his recommendations."This is the potential to be just like the SDTC scandal," Mazier said, referring to the former Sustainable Development Technology Canada agency, which faced scrutiny over conflicts of interest involving public funding.During his appearance before the government operations committee last Thursday, Pichette said he had resigned from Cohere's board and his position at Inovia before taking his government appointment.He acknowledged, however, that he remains a passive shareholder in Inovia and is working with the federal ethics commissioner to establish a blind trust."I'm in the process of setting up a blind trust under the ethics commissioner, and I'm just following all those steps," Pichette told MPs.Pichette also said he would recuse himself from any government decisions involving Cohere, with those matters handled by Digital Transformation Canada's chief operating officer..Mazier questioned why the blind trust had not already been established."When we asked Patrick Pichette at committee whether he had sold his investments, he deflected to making $1 a year," Mazier said."In the world of venture capital, nobody gets rich from salary. The real money is made on the back end."Pichette told MPs he accepted the government position for $1 annually and intends to donate his stipend to charity.Mazier also raised questions about Pichette's past financial holdings in Bermuda, citing Paradise Papers records that he said contradicted the executive's explanation for moving assets offshore.Pichette told the committee last week that he moved assets to Bermuda after deciding to leave the United States and said he now pays taxes in Canada..The Conservatives have not established that Pichette personally approved Cohere's federal contracts or that he profited from the government's investment announcement.Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon defended Pichette in the House of Commons Friday, saying the government was proud to have recruited an experienced technology executive."Patrick Pichette is working for the government and follows all the stringent ethical rules, and we are proud that he is serving the government for a dollar a year," Solomon said.Solomon also defended Ottawa's investment in Cohere as necessary to develop Canadian artificial intelligence technology and keep high-paying jobs in the country.Mazier said Conservatives would also raise a question of privilege at the government operations committee over what he described as contradictory testimony from Pichette."Conservatives won't be distracted by the loonie," Mazier said, holding up a one-dollar coin in reference to Pichette's salary.The proposed ethics investigation has not yet been approved by the committee.