Conservatives slam Liberals over Carney's comments on how he doesn't care about U.S trade negotiations

A political firestorm erupted in Ottawa after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sharply criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for appearing indifferent to stalled trade discussions with the United States. The backlash centres on Carney’s remark during a press scrum when asked whether he planned further communication with the U.S. administration on trade: “Who cares?”Poilievre used Question Period to hammer the government, arguing Carney’s dismissive tone showed contempt for workers affected by ongoing tariff uncertainty. He reminded Parliament that the Liberals had previously called the matter urgent. “The Prime Minister claimed during the last election that the U.S. tariffs were an existential crisis requiring that he immediately be elected to negotiate a win and get a deal,” Poilievre said. .He pointed to Carney’s recent framing of the trade file as a detail to be handled later. “He said there are no issues of importance to discuss. In fact, he said, ‘Who cares?’”Throughout the exchanges, Poilievre repeatedly framed the comment as proof the government had stopped prioritizing Canadian industry. “We care,” he said, listing workers losing jobs and families struggling with mortgages as examples of those affected. He accused the Liberals of abandoning earlier promises and backing down internationally.Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon pushed back, accusing the Opposition of exaggeration and inflaming rhetoric rather than debating policy. The exchange grew tense as Conservatives continued pressing for a clear update on the status of discussions with Washington..Carney, responding to the controversy separately, explained that Canadian and U.S. officials are already coordinating on other files and that conversations would resume when the timing was appropriate.“I’ll speak to him again when it matters,” he said, adding that Canada remains engaged at a working level through national security and diplomatic channels. He stated there was no “burning issue” requiring direct talks at this moment..While the dispute unfolded in Ottawa, the criticism expanded internationally. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance weighed in on X with a broader critique of Canadian policy direction, arguing Canada’s stagnating living standards stemmed from domestic leadership choices rather than external forces.Vance wrote:“While I'm sure the causes are complicated, no nation has leaned more into ‘diversity is our strength, we don't need a melting pot we have a salad bowl’ immigration insanity than Canada.It has the highest foreign-born share of the population in the entire G7 and its living standards have stagnated.”He continued:“And with all due respect to my Canadian friends, whose politics focus obsessively on the United States: your stagnating living standards have nothing to do with Donald Trump or whatever bogeyman the CBC tells you to blame.The fault lies with your leadership, elected by you.”.Poilievre has pointed to comments such as these as evidence Canada’s economic reputation is slipping, arguing that the Prime Minister’s “Who cares?” response signals disengagement at a time when the country cannot afford it.The dispute now appears poised to remain a live political issue, with the Conservatives framing the remarks as symbolic of government complacency and the Liberals insisting the reaction is exaggerated and opportunistic.Whether the Prime Minister’s comment was an offhand aside or a genuine policy posture, the two words have now taken on a political life of their own.