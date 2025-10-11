Conservatives target Liberal DEI hiring with new petition

The federal Conservatives are ramping up criticism of the Liberal government’s spending on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, launching a petition that calls for an end to what they describe as “billion-dollar bureaucracies” at a time when Canadians face record-high living costs.The petition, circulated this week, argues that Ottawa has directed more than $1 billion into DEI-related programs and administrative structures that Conservatives say amount to wasteful spending. The document claims the Liberal government has spent $1.049 billion on DEI bureaucracy “while Canadians struggle to make ends meet.”According to the Conservatives, this approach ties federal research funding to “identity checkboxes,” rather than rewarding the strongest ideas. They argue this emphasis risks undermining academic freedom, narrowing the range of debate, and eroding trust in Canadian institutions..“By tying research funding to identity politics, the Liberals are silencing dissenting voices,” the petition reads. “This is money that should be going to essential services Canadians actually need.”Vincent Neil Ho, a Conservative MP who has spoken out against DEI requirements, questioned whether the programs have had the opposite effect of what they claim to achieve.“You know, DEI is supposed to create this fair and inclusive environment that is supposed to address injustices of marginalized groups,” Ho said during a recent committee exchange. “Do you think it has the opposite effect of actually marginalizing those who don't adhere to a certain ideological viewpoint?”.In the same session, Ho added: “Just like every Liberal policy achieves the opposite disastrous effect. Thank you.”The petition also links DEI spending to what the Conservatives call a broader pattern of government waste under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It claims Ottawa is “out of touch” with ordinary Canadians, pointing to inflation, rising grocery prices, and higher housing costs as evidence that government priorities are misaligned..Conservative MPs have frequently raised DEI programs in the House of Commons as part of their broader critique of Liberal fiscal management. Party leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to cut what he sees as unnecessary bureaucracy and restore “fiscal discipline” if the Conservatives form government.The Liberal government has defended DEI initiatives as necessary to improve representation and ensure fairness in federally funded institutions. Advocates argue such programs address long-standing barriers facing marginalized groups in education and the workplace.While the petition does not propose specific alternatives to DEI spending, it makes clear the Conservative position: funding should be directed toward services and research outcomes without regard to demographic identity.