Canadian

Conservatives, taxpayers group criticize $7.8M for Dominican housing project

Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks at CFB Trenton on Monday.
Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks at CFB Trenton on Monday.
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Conservatives
Ctf
Global Affairs Canada
Dominican Republic
Canpoli
Vincent Neil Ho
foreign spending
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Western Standard
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