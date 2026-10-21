Conservatives, taxpayers group criticize $7.8M for Dominican housing project

OTTAWA — The Carney government is facing criticism over a $7.8-million Canadian contribution to an affordable-housing project in the Dominican Republic while Canadians continue to struggle with housing costs at home.Global Affairs Canada announced the project following a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Dominican Foreign Affairs Minister Victor Bisonó.The housing funding is being provided through the International Finance Corporation’s GROW Initiative, a global program intended to advance women’s leadership and economic participation.Canada has committed 100 million to the broader initiative, including US$5.5 million (approximately C$7.8 million) for the Dominican project according to the Global Affairs Canada statement. Conservative MP Vincent Neil Ho criticized the spending as Canadians confront high rents and home prices.“The Liberal foreign minister has some exciting news,” Ho said.“This Liberal government is spending $7.8 million taxpayer money on an affordable housing project.“Unfortunately for Canadians struggling to afford a home in this Liberal housing crisis, the project is in ... the Dominican Republic.”.Ho said the government “always finds money to send overseas instead of finding savings for Canadians here at home.”Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano also questioned the government’s priorities.“It’s a good bet that many Canadians who can barely afford their rents are wondering why their government is spending so much of their tax dollars in other countries,” Terrazzano told the Western Standard.The federal statement did not say how many homes would be constructed, where they would be located or whether the Canadian contribution would be delivered as a grant, loan or investment.The announcement formed part of a broader joint statement issued after the first official visit to Canada by a Dominican foreign minister in more than 20 years.Anand and Bisonó also discussed trade, critical minerals, energy, agriculture, aerospace, artificial intelligence and regional security.The ministers welcomed the restoration of access for Canadian beef exports to the Dominican market and discussed an aviation security arrangement intended to address organized crime and illicit trafficking.Anand described the Dominican Republic as Canada’s largest trading partner in the Caribbean and a key regional security partner.