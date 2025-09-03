Conservatives to name and shame companies using TFW's

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed his party's intention to put pressure on companies using siginficant amount of TFW's by "naming and shaming" them.Speaking to reporters in Mississauga ON. on Wednesday, Poilievre and Shadow Immigration Minister Michelle Rempel Garner reiterated their opposition to the Temporary Foreign Worker program, stating that companies relying on the system prioritize corporate profits over Canadian jobs..Responding to a question asking if the Conservatives would name and shame companies using the program, Poilievre said Rempel Garner has already begun publishing examples of companies that, in their view, are using the program at the expense of Canadian workers. Rempel Garner added that her team has been highlighting such cases and encouraged Canadians to review information available online."Not long ago, young Canadians could gain vital skills in entry-level jobs, earn enough to pay for school and build a future," said Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner in a statement. "In return, employers built a skilled domestic workforce. But the Liberals broke that deal."There have been several companied named by Rempel Garner's team so far with the most recent being a Booster Juice in Calgary looking to fill a position paying $36.50/hr with a TFW.She said the Liberal government is enabling the practice and criticized Immigration Minister Lena Diab for not taking stronger action..The Conservatives highlighted Tim Hortons as an example of a company that has significantly increased its use of temporary foreign workers, with numbers rising more than one thousand percent in four years. Rempel Garner said this trend has made it more difficult for young Canadians to gain work experience and pay for education.This came after the announcement of the plan to permanently end the Temporary Foreign Workers program, with the exception of a separate system for agricultural jobs that are considered difficult to fill. "The Liberals have to answer, 'Why is it that they are shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage, temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are ultimately being exploited,'" Poilievre said.