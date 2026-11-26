OTTAWA — The Conservatives are urging the Carney government to fundamentally rework its online harms legislation, warning it could result in the censorship of legitimate speech and the mass collection of Canadians' personal and biometric data, without doing enough to protect children.
Conservative MPs Rachael Thomas and Roman Baber raised concerns about Bill C-34 at a press conference on Parliament Hill Thursday, urging the Liberals to consider several significant amendments as the bill moves through committee.
Thomas identified five fundamental flaws with the Bill, including the proposed restrictions on social media for children under 16, the powers of the government-appointed commission, and the implications of age verification.
"Protecting children must be our number one priority when it comes to online harm legislation' said Thomas.
Having spoken to the experts and having looked at the legislation in some detail, it's unequivocal that Bill C-34 is the wrong solution to a very real problem.
Thomas was opposed to s29 of the bill, the Liberals' proposed ban on social media for children under 16, which would be essentially temporary, with platforms able to get exemptions from a federal commission.
"Under the Libs' online harms legislation, an unelected commission will be the one deciding when big tech gets access to our kids," Thomas said.
"Social media accounts for children should be off by default, not turned on until the commission makes a decision, but only turned on by the parent."
Thomas said over 50 of the key decisions would be for the cabinet or the commission to make, including which online services would be regulated and what forms of age verification would be acceptable.
She said those decisions should be left to the elected MPs rather than the regulators after the legislation passes.
"Good intentions in no way substitute for good legislation," she said.
Thomas also cautioned that age verification requirements could end up requiring millions of Canadians, including children, to provide a government-issued ID or some form of sensitive biometric data to access online services.
"Collecting that kind of personal data creates huge targets for data breaches, identity theft and surveillance," said Thomas.
"Children's safety must never be compromised at the expense of their personal privacy."
Baber focused on the legislation's impact on freedom of expression and argued that the provisions on the fomentation of hatred set a lower bar than the existing definition of hatred in the Criminal Code.
"The Digital Safety Act will be censoring free speech rather than hate speech. Hate speech is rightly criminal; it's the legal and academic speech and the speech on sensitive issues that will be censored," Baber said.
"It's not the Liberal government's job to police what Canadians can and can't say online."
Baber was taking issue with comments by Minister Marc Miller on the difference between legitimate and illegitimate online discourse.
"It's not up to Marc Miller or Mark Carney to decide what constitutes an illegitimate discussion," Baber said.
He cautioned that technology companies facing massive fines would likely turn to AI to moderate billions of posts on their platforms, which would in turn lead to the removal of lawful speech that wasn't what the legislation was designed to target.
Baber also wondered whether the precedent created by the bill would ultimately spill over beyond the internet.
"What's not hatred today is going to be hatred under the next government, and why should we stop at online harms?" said Baber.
"Will the Government go in and censor what it considers to be hate content in your local bookshop or your local library?"
Conservatives are urging the government to remove the provision on incitement to hatred or to bring it in line with the definition of incitement to hatred in the Criminal Code.
Thomas said her party wants stronger protections against online predators, sexually explicit material and AI-generated intimate images enshrined in law, as well as mandatory safeguards on addictive and manipulative platform design features.
At the press conference, Thomas was being asked time and again about her position on Bill S-209 (the other bill aimed at restricting minors' access to commercial porn websites) and the concerns that this legislation raises with respect to age verification and digital privacy.
Thomas said the two bills are for different purposes and confirmed she would support S-209.
"I support keeping the kids safe, which is keeping them off commercial pornographic sites," Thomas said.
"I will be voting in favor of S-209."
Thomas didn't commit to voting against C-34 at all, just called on the Liberals to work with the Conservatives at committee to amend the bill.
She alleged that Liberal committee members had admitted the bill had flaws while also being prepared to pass it and deal with the defects in due course.
"That's not how a committee works, that's not how the legislative process works," Thomas said.
"Canadians should not have to choose between protecting their children and protecting their fundamental rights and freedoms. We can, and we must do both."