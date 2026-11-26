OTTAWA — The Conservatives are urging the Carney government to fundamentally rework its online harms legislation, warning it could result in the censorship of legitimate speech and the mass collection of Canadians' personal and biometric data, without doing enough to protect children.

Conservative MPs Rachael Thomas and Roman Baber raised concerns about Bill C-34 at a press conference on Parliament Hill Thursday, urging the Liberals to consider several significant amendments as the bill moves through committee.

Thomas identified five fundamental flaws with the Bill, including the proposed restrictions on social media for children under 16, the powers of the government-appointed commission, and the implications of age verification.

"Protecting children must be our number one priority when it comes to online harm legislation' said Thomas.

Having spoken to the experts and having looked at the legislation in some detail, it's unequivocal that Bill C-34 is the wrong solution to a very real problem.

Thomas was opposed to s29 of the bill, the Liberals' proposed ban on social media for children under 16, which would be essentially temporary, with platforms able to get exemptions from a federal commission.

"Under the Libs' online harms legislation, an unelected commission will be the one deciding when big tech gets access to our kids," Thomas said.

"Social media accounts for children should be off by default, not turned on until the commission makes a decision, but only turned on by the parent."