Canadian

Controversial Online Streaming Act delayed to late 2025

Controversial Online Streaming Act delayed to late 2025
Controversial Online Streaming Act delayed to late 2025Courtesy Jordan B. Peterson/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Netflix
Conservative Party Of Canada
Crtc
Spotify
Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Jordan B. Peterson
amend the Broadcasting Act
Bill C-11: The Online Streaming Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news