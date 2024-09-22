Controversial vape detectors coming to Canadian high schools

Canadian high schools are turning to technology to combat student vaping. That’s because vape detectors are being installed in schools across the country. While some see them as helpful tools, others worry about privacy and effectiveness.“[Vaping] is an activity of concern across the province,” said Sarah Kekewich, Communications Manager for Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) in Ontario.“SCDSB schools work closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to educate students about the health impacts of vaping and support the enforcement of smoke-free schools. The SCDSB code of conduct sets out clear expectations for student behaviour. Educators and school administrators follow progressive discipline practices if students are found to be vaping on school property.”Vape detectors are compact, wall-mounted devices that schools place in areas where students might vape, like washrooms and locker rooms. These gadgets can detect the chemicals released when someone uses an e-cigarette. When vaping is detected, the device sends an alert to school staff, usually through an app on their phone.The Ontario government has set aside $30 million for school safety measures, including vape detectors. School boards across Ontario can now apply for this funding.The Near North District School Board is putting vape detectors in all its high schools. This decision came after a successful test at one school, where they saw less vaping and fewer problems with students gathering in washrooms.The Peel District School Board has installed vape detectors in six high schools. These devices not only detect vaping but also pick up on loud noises, which could help staff respond to other issues like bullying.Early reports suggest vape detectors can be effective. Schools using them say they have seen a drop in vaping incidents. The devices appear to work in two ways, as they make it harder for students to vape without getting caught and send a message that vaping is not allowed inside the school.Since installing the detectors, some schools have noticed fewer students hanging around in washrooms. Administrators emphasize that it is not just about catching students but about creating an environment where vaping is seen as unacceptable.The detectors also help schools respond faster when vaping does happen. Instead of relying on staff to patrol or students to report incidents, the devices can immediately alert school staff.Despite their potential benefits, vape detectors have sparked some concerns.Some students and parents worry that the detectors might invade privacy, especially those that pick up sounds. They also worry about feeling constantly monitored, even while understanding the reasons behind the vape detectors.To address these concerns, schools with detectors have put up signs to let students know they are being monitored and stress that the devices do not record conversations, only detect specific chemicals and loud noises.Like any technology, vape detectors are imperfect. They sometimes give false alarms, especially in steamy areas like changerooms with showers. Installing vape detectors can be expensive. Each device can cost hundreds of dollars and schools often need several to cover all the areas where students might vape. Some people question whether this money could be better spent on other programs to help students.Many schools are combining vape detectors with other strategies to prevent people under the age of 18 from vaping.Some of the strategies include education about the dangers of vaping, counselling students caught vaping, and strict rules about vaping on school property.As more schools install vape detectors, researchers will watch closely to see how well they work.Do vape detectors help students quit vaping or do they vape off school property?How do students feel about having these devices in their schools?Are there better ways to use technology to address underage vaping?Many Canadian schools now see vape detectors as a promising way to tackle a difficult problem. 