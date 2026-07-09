'Brampton trucker' vanishes before 15-year sentence in $7.5M cross-border drug case

A truck driver convicted of smuggling an estimated $7.5 million worth of cocaine and heroin into Canada has disappeared after allegedly cutting off his electronic ankle monitor just days before he was due to be sentenced.Brampton truck driver Charanpreet Singh, 29, disappeared after allegedly cutting off his GPS ankle monitor on June 20 — just four days before he was scheduled to be sentenced in Ontario Superior Court.Despite his disappearance, Justice George King proceeded with sentencing on June 24, imposing a 15-year prison term for importing cocaine and heroin and possessing both drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Singh is now the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.The convictions stem from an April 8, 2022, inspection at the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, where Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers searched Singh's commercial truck after it entered Canada from Port Huron, Michigan..Officers uncovered approximately 55 kilograms of cocaine and five kilograms of heroin concealed inside the truck — drugs prosecutors said had an estimated street value of $7.5 million.According to evidence presented at trial, the narcotics originated in California before being transferred to Singh's truck at a truck stop in Lake Station, Indiana, in an apparent effort to disguise their route into Canada.Following his arrest, Singh was released on $55,000 bail under conditions that included house arrest at his sister's home in Brampton, electronic GPS monitoring, surrendering his passport and a prohibition on leaving Ontario.Peel Regional Police say Singh allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor on June 20 while on court-ordered release. After he failed to appear for his June 24 sentencing hearing, the court proceeded in his absence, and police issued a Canada-wide warrant. Investigators have not publicly disclosed whether they believe Singh remains in Canada or how he may have escaped despite being under electronic monitoring..“There is an active warrant out for his arrest in relation to him not appearing in court and removing his ankle monitor,” a Peel Regional police spokesperson said to The London Free Press.The seizure itself was among six major commercial-truck drug interceptions at the Blue Water Bridge during 2022, underscoring the strategic importance of one of Canada's busiest border crossings for both legitimate trade and attempts to move illegal narcotics.