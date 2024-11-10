Corner stores urge QC health minister to reconsider vaping flavour ban

Corner stores across Quebec are calling on Health Minister Christian Dubé to revisit a year-old ban on flavoured vapour products. They argued that the prohibition has led to a surge in illicit online sales, undermining efforts to curb youth access to vaping.The Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC), representing 5,000 local corner stores in the province, highlighted ongoing health, fiscal, and legal issues from the ban. According to the CICC, while law-abiding store owners have seen their vape sales cut in half, illegal online vendors are thriving by selling flavoured products without regulation..Alberta’s new vaping tax harms the vaping industry."Instead of protecting the public, this regulation worsens the situation. It encourages illegal vaping sources, increases its appeal to young people, and penalizes honest convenience store owners,” said Michel Gadbois, Vice-President of the CICC, in a statement.“It’s clearly a complete failure, for which the Minister of Health, Christian Dubé, bears full responsibility."A new directory released by the CICC listed more than 600 vaping websites serving Quebec. Hosted on platforms like Shopify, these sites offer a wide range of disposable vapes with fruit and other flavours..Trudeau government set to ban most vape flavours.Due to their eye-catching designs, these products are especially popular with teenagers.Many of these websites ignored restrictions on selling vaping products. Bans on discounts, promotions, and sales to minors are ignored. Together, the five most popular sites in Canada — fatpanda.ca, vapeloft.com, uvapeshop.com, canvape.com, and vapevapevape.ca — generate nearly $30 million in annual sales, according to storeleads.com. Accessible to minors, they offer discounts, bulk purchase reductions, first-order discounts, and free shipping without strict age verification..UK set date for disposable vape ban.They also bypass Quebec excise tax, charging only federal and provincial taxes where they are based.This illegal supply adds to the growing trend of flavour enhancers sold by many of Quebec's 400 vape shops. The CICC brought attention to this issue last spring through a comprehensive field investigation. Despite the Health Minister's stated intention to prohibit these practices, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has so far been unable to stop this activity, which effectively bypasses the law..UK vape ban sparks concerns over smoking relapse.Quebec’s convenience stores are urging the Legault government to tackle the illegal online market and ensure that vape shops follow regulations similar to those governing alcohol sales. They seek commercial fairness and stricter enforcement of existing laws.“It is important that all legal retailers follow the rules, and that urgent action be taken to address illegal retailers at the same time,” said Gadbois.“As we have already done, we stand ready to continue to work with government to resolve an issue that is punishing law-abiding local stores.”.How a community uses nicotine pouches to help residents quit smoking, live healthier lives.As of now, Health Minister Christian Dubé or the Ministry of Health and Social Services have not officially responded to the CICC's concerns. Corner store owners hope that their plea will lead to a reconsideration of the ban on flavoured vaping products and more effective measures to prevent youth access to vaping.