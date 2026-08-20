Corus announces new layoffs affecting Global News and talk radio

CALGARY — Corus Entertainment has confirmed another round of layoffs affecting its Global News television operations and talk radio stations, marking the latest workforce changes at the media company.The company confirmed the cuts to Broadcast Dialogue on Wednesday, saying the latest changes affect positions at Global BC, Global National, News 640 in Toronto and other talk-radio operations.“As we continue to adapt to the evolving needs of our business, Corus has made a small number of changes in select markets,” a Corus spokesperson said.The company described the changes as part of efforts to structure its teams in what it called a “sustainable way,” while minimizing disruption to local news and audio programming.The company said the changes do not involve station closures or represent a retreat from its commitment to news.Corus shares were trading at 4 cents on Thursday..“We remain committed to supporting our news operations, and these changes do not reflect station closures or a retreat from our commitment to news,” The latest cuts come roughly one month after another round of layoffs at Corus that primarily affected Global News operations in Alberta.In July, Corus confirmed plans to centralize aspects of television production for Global Calgary and Global Edmonton in Toronto. The company subsequently clarified that the local newsrooms in both cities would remain open, with local assignment desks, producers, newsgathering teams and local content continuing. Unifor said in July that 43 unionized workers across Corus were affected by that round of layoffs, with most of the positions in Alberta. Corus also announced in July that its Global News Morning programming in several Prairie and Eastern markets would be consolidated into a single regional edition. The changes affected markets including Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.The company has previously said its restructuring efforts are aimed at adapting its operations to changing audience and business conditions..The latest layoffs also come amid continued changes across Corus Radio.In its statement, Corus said it is continuing to evolve its operating model while maintaining news and audio delivery across its markets. The company has not announced how many additional positions could be affected by the latest changes.Corus has faced continued financial challenges amid declines in advertising revenue and increased debt-related costs. The company made a series of workforce reductions in 2025, including cuts affecting dozens of positions within its news operations.The company’s financial performance has also remained under pressure. According to Broadcast Dialogue, Corus’ fiscal third quarter, which ended May 31, saw television advertising revenue decline 20% year-over-year to $120.3 million, while total television revenue fell 16% to $229.5 million. Radio revenue declined 15% to $20 million during the same period.The layoffs at Global BC, Global National and Corus talk radio are the latest in a series of workforce reductions and operational changes at the company over the past several years.As of publication, Corus has not indicated that the latest round will result in additional station closures.The Western Standard has reached out to Corus Entertainment and are awaiting a response.