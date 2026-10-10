Canadian

Could Canada finally get a navy to be proud of? A look at the potential future fleet of the RCN

As Canada's defence spending ticks steadily upwards, the navy could finally return to having a fleet worth boasting about
A rendering of the future River-class destroyer, the Royal Canadian Navy is expected to receive 15 of these warships
A rendering of the future River-class destroyer, the Royal Canadian Navy is expected to receive 15 of these warshipsDepartment of National Defence
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Canadian Armed Forces
Canadian Military
Royal Canadian Navy
Caf
Department Of National Defence
Rcn
Canadian military procurement
Fleet of the Royal Canadian Navy
Canadian naval procurement
River-class destroyer
New Canadian submarine fleet
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