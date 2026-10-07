Canadian

Critics accuse Liberals of using MAID ban to advance requests for dementia

Alex schadenberg, executive director of euthanasia prevention coalition
Alex schadenberg, executive director of euthanasia prevention coalitionWalid Tamtam
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Maid
Euthanasia
Alex Schadenberg
Canpoli
Amanda Achtman
MAiD as alternative to palliative care
MAiD expansion
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Western Standard
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