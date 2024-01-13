China Central Television Headquarters in 2019
China Central Television Headquarters in 2019 Courtesy Wikipedia
Canadian

CRTC keeps Chinese propaganda on air

Loading content, please wait...
Egale Canada
Propaganda
Fox News
Pablo Rodriguez
Chinese Media
China Central Television
Vicky Eatrides
Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission
Distribution List
House Of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news