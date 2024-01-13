CRTC keeps Chinese propaganda on air

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) dismissed a request from MPs to ban Chinese propaganda from its approved distribution list of cable and satellite programming in Canada, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Witnesses voiced concern that the state of Canadian Mandarin and Cantonese language media is being compromised by the People’s Republic of China,” said the House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations in a report. “Their concerns were primarily based on China’s acquisitions of Chinese Canadian traditional media and the use of China-controlled social media applications to spread disinformation.”China Central Television (CCT), Beijing TV, Charming China Entertainment, and China Yellow River TV remain on the CRTC’s annual Revised List of Non-Canadian Programming Services available by subscription. The CRTC banned Russia Today (RT) in 2022. The Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations recommended cabinet “direct the CRTC to a new broadcasting policy of general application that authoritarian state-controlled broadcasters not be on the List Of Non-Canadian Programming Services And Stations Authorized For Distribution.” Cabinet did not comment. “We are going to hold a broader hearing — that is forthcoming — on how we treat foreign services that are operating in Canada,” said CRTC CEO Vicky Eatrides. No date was set. CCT was approved for distribution in Canada along with BBC, CNN, Fox News, and India Today. Egale Canada called on the CRTC to begin public consultations on removing Fox News from distribution in April. READ MORE: Sexual minority group calls for CRTC to ban Fox News in Canada“Last week, Egale Canada and a prominent Canadian leader for trans rights and inclusion were featured on the infamously incendiary Tucker Carlson Tonight program on the American Fox News Channel,” said Egale Canada Executive Director Helen Kennedy.“The coverage aimed to provoke hatred and violence against sexual minority communities, particularly those who are Two Spirit, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming.” Eatrides admitted people “had very different perspectives on the complaint.”“What became very clear is that there was concern about issues around content and freedom of expression,” she said. “We took that record and decided we are going to hold a broader hearing.”With this complaint, she said it followed the normal process.“We posted the complaint,” she said. “We received over 7,000 submissions in response to that complaint.”She denied any political interference in the CRTC’s work, but it banned RT two weeks after the House of Commons voted to do it. “Russia Today is propaganda,” said former heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez. “Russia Today is disinformation.”