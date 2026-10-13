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‘CRYING WAS ROUTINE:' Freeland reveals Trudeau's woke cabinet culture

Chrystia Freeland speaking at Washington DC event in April 2026
Chrystia Freeland speaking at Washington DC event in April 2026Chrystia Freeland (Facebook)
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