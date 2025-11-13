CSIS director warns Canada faces most complex security threats in decades

In a rare public address, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director Dan Rogers outlined what he described as the most complex national security landscape Canada has faced in decades. He cited growing extremism, foreign interference, and state-backed espionage as escalating threats.Rogers, appointed CSIS director in October 2024, delivered his first public update alongside senior officials and media in Ottawa. The event was introduced by Nicole Giles, Deputy Director and Senior Assistant Deputy Minister of Policy and Strategic Partnerships at CSIS, who emphasized the importance of transparency in building public trust..Rogers said violent extremism remains one of Canada's most significant security challenges.He noted that extremist motivations have diversified, ranging from xenophobia and antisemitism to nihilism and extreme religious interpretations.A growing number of youth are becoming involved. Nearly one in ten CSIS terrorism investigations now includes at least one minor.Rogers highlighted recent cases, including the 2025 arrest of a 15-year-old in Alberta linked to the online extremist network “764,” and the arrests of two 15-year-olds in Ottawa accused of planning a mass casualty attack against the Jewish community..Since 2014, extremist attacks in Canada have killed 29 people and injured at least 60. CSIS says it has helped disrupt at least 24 violent extremist plots since 2022.Rogers also addressed foreign interference surrounding Canada’s 45th general election earlier this year.As chair of the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, he said CSIS coordinated national efforts to monitor and counter interference attempts.While some concerning activity was detected, Rogers said there was nothing that had an impact on the integrity of the election. After action reports detailing the task force’s work were made public in October..Rogers warned that authoritarian states continue to target activists, journalists, and diaspora communities in Canada through what CSIS refers to as transnational repression.This includes intimidation, surveillance, coercion of family members abroad, and in extreme cases, threats to life.While CSIS has previously publicly named China and India as states engaged in such activity, Rogers said Iranian intelligence services have recently become a priority due to potentially lethal threats against individuals in Canada.Rogers said foreign states are increasingly targeting Canada’s private sector, academia, and emerging technology sectors, not only government institutions, as part of broader espionage campaigns..He pointed to illicit Russian procurement networks attempting to secretly acquire Canadian technology for use in Russia’s military operations. CSIS recently warned several Canadian companies that European intermediaries attempting to purchase goods were connected to Russian agents. The companies halted the transactions.The Arctic region has also become a significant focus for intelligence activity by both China and Russia. CSIS has been providing information to Inuit and territorial governments to help them assess foreign investment and research partnerships that may carry security implications.Rogers said hostile state actors and criminal networks are increasingly overlapping in their tactics, which complicates Canada’s response to cyber, hybrid, and disinformation operations. He also warned that as more Canadian data is stored in foreign jurisdictions, adversaries may gain new tools to weaponize information.Despite the challenges, Rogers said CSIS continues to work closely with domestic and international partners..He praised CSIS employees for their dedication, noting that much of their work remains confidential. He said his intent was not to alarm Canadians, but to reassure them that CSIS is working tirelessly to protect national security.“I hope Canadians will take comfort in CSIS’s efforts to keep them safe and prosperous,” he said.The address marked Rogers’ most extensive public remarks since taking over leadership of the agency last year.