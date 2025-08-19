CSIS turns to 'Pride Season,' prompting questions about its mandate

Canada’s spy agency is leaning hard into “Pride Season.”The Canadian Security Intelligence Service used a public post to highlight guest appearances at its Ottawa headquarters by Two-Spirit hoop dancer Makhena Ranken Guerin, comedienne Ava Val, and public servant David Da Silva. CSIS also pointed staff and followers to Public Service Pride Week events. .The agency says these activities are part of a broader effort to recognize "2SLGBTQI+" communities in the public service.Yet CSIS’s mandate is to detect, assess, and report threats to Canada. .Flag raisings and cultural showcases do not advance intelligence collection and risk blurring the line between outreach and operational focus. The agency first raised the Pride Flag at its National Headquarters in 2018 and now flies the "All-Inclusive Pride Flag" each summer and during Public Service Pride Week in August. .EDITORIAL: Rolling out the blood red carpet for terrorists.That tradition has grown as Pride Season, which in Canada spans June through September, has expanded across federal workplaces.CSIS’s latest post underscores where its summer spotlight sits: on Pride Season and celebration.