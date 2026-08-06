Canadian

CUPE reveals details of tentative WestJet flight attendant agreement

Calgary-based WestJet backs down on reduced legroom after passenger backlash
Calgary-based WestJet backs down on reduced legroom after passenger backlashWestJet
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Westjet
Calgary International Airport
Alexis Von Hoensbroech
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)
Alia Hussain
Westjet strike
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