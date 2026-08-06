CUPE reveals details of tentative WestJet flight attendant agreement

CALGARY — WestJet flight attendants are preparing to vote on a tentative agreement reached with the airline that ended a 28-hour strike, with the union saying the proposed contract includes an 18% wage increase and changes to how some work is compensated.The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 8125, which represents approximately 4,400 WestJet and WestJet Encore flight attendants, reached the agreement with WestJet Monday after months of negotiations.The deal brought an end to a strike that disrupted hundreds of flights across Canada over the long weekend, but the agreement still requires approval from union members before it can be finalized.The union said the agreement includes a wage increase of more than 18% over three years, along with a new “duty period premium” that provides additional compensation for work performed on the ground. The deal also provides for additional time off, increased allowances for food and uniforms, among other changes..The agreement came after flight attendants walked off the job early Sunday morning when the two sides failed to reach a deal before the strike deadline. The work stoppage led WestJet to ground flights across much of Canada, affecting thousands of passengers and forcing hundreds of cancellations.Following the agreement, WestJet warned that restoring normal operations would take time as aircraft and crews were repositioned.WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech apologized for the disruption and said teams were working to restore service.“We know this disruption has been frustrating for our guests and WestJetters and we’re sorry for that,” von Hoensbroech said.“Our teams are working hard to restore service and get our guests on their way to their destinations as quickly as possible.”.WestJet has said operations are gradually returning to normal, though the airline has warned that some delays and cancellations may continue while schedules are rebuilt.Airports, including the Calgary International Airport (YYC), said WestJet operations are gradually resuming and that it may take several days for the airline to return to a regular schedule.The airport said it remains fully operational and is working with airline partners to support a smooth transition.CUPE Local 8125 president Alia Hussain said members will have 30 days to vote on the tentative agreement.