Canadian

CUSMA carve-out remains as U.S. proposes new 10% forced-labour tariffs

Mark Carney speaking to reporters
Mark Carney speaking to reportersWalid Tamtam
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China
Mark Carney
Tariffs
Cusma
Forced Labour
Canpoli
Usmca
US Canada trade
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