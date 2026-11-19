CALGARY — The Department of National Defence (DND) has stated that it cannot say how long it will take to fix the longstanding ammunition shortfall that is currently plaguing the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).Leaders in the CAF have long warned that the current stockpile of ammunition that the military possesses would be quickly used up within days of an actual war breaking out, and, despite $9.2 billion from the federal government to fix the issue, the DND says it can't say how long it will take.According to Global News, DND Deputy Minister Christiane Fox said the issue has been hampered by the wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as the lack of domestic suppliers as Canada begins building up its domestic defence industry.Speaking to a House of Commons committee on Thursday, Fox stated that "We want to fill our gaps as quickly as we possibly can, but timelines are difficult to predict at this moment in time when you’ve got a Middle Eastern conflict where there’s been a lot of ammunition used in Iran, you’ve got a lot of Western countries providing ammunition to Ukraine.""We are looking at accelerating (domestic) production to be able to meet that global need.”The committee called Fox to speak after the Auditor General's office flagged not only the issue with the current stockpiles of ammunition but also the current procurement process and the data management systems as well..The Auditor General's office stated that it estimated that, based on the current issues, the CAF will still have to wait several years to see its ammunition issue sorted out.The report also indicated that the current pace of new contracts for ammunition would be insufficient based on the military's growing demand."National Defence lacked reliable inventory information, and a comprehensive assessment of its ammunition needs. We also found that significant gaps remained in its strategic stockpile," Auditor General Karen Hogan stated at the same committee.She also noted how there have long been warning signs regarding this issue and that government inactivity regarding it has only exacerbated the problem."For more than 20 years, our financial audits have identified problems with National Defence’s inventory records, including those for ammunition.”Fox blamed the issue on a previous lack of funding, and as a result, the current ammunition data management systems have grown obsolete."Unfortunately, ammunition data management systems were not necessarily funded or invested in over time," she said.She added that DND is working on a new single data management system that will replace the old one and will give the department a better, more up-to-date understanding of CAF needs and requirements.The new system is expected to begin operation this month and is expected to be fully operational by March of next year.