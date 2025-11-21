Defence Minister defends delays as allies push Canada toward F-35 fleet

Canada is once again defending delays on a long anticipated fighter jet procurement as Defence Minister David McGuinty said the federal government remains in a review phase over whether to purchase the U.S.-built F-35, a decision now nearly 14 years in the making.Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, McGuinty reiterated that the F-35 file is ongoing and that the government intends to “get this right,” despite increased pressure from defence analysts, former military leaders, and allied governments who argue the fifth-generation aircraft is the only viable option if Canada plans to remain interoperable with NATO and NORAD partners.“This is a very important decision for Canada. It’s a very large acquisition,” McGuinty said in response to questions from journalists. “We're going to take the time we need to make sure we get this right.”.The proposed purchase of the Lockheed Martin F-35 has been the subject of political debate since 2010, when the Conservative government initially committed to the platform. Since then, two federal elections, multiple audits, and several rounds of government review have stalled procurement progress. Meanwhile, most NATO air forces including the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, Germany, Finland, and Norway have either purchased or begun transitioning to F-35 fleets.Retired Canadian Forces General Tom Lawson recently warned that choosing an alternative fourth-generation aircraft over the F-35 would leave Canada technologically behind its allies. “Nothing comes close,” Lawson said in a public interview earlier this month.When pressed on whether the government is actively considering other options, including Sweden’s Saab Gripen, McGuinty declined to name alternatives and pointed instead to what he described as a broader modernization strategy taking place across the Canadian Armed Forces..“We’re procuring equipment top to bottom,” he said, noting new generators, trucks, small arms, and base infrastructure upgrades. “This isn’t only about one aircraft acquisition.”Critics argue that without a clear decision on Canada’s next fighter jet, the Royal Canadian Air Force is forced to rely on an aging CF-18 fleet, parts of which entered service in the early 1980s. Earlier this year, military sources confirmed that only a portion of Canada's CF-18s are considered fully operational at any given time.The delay raises questions about Canada’s ability to meet NORAD and NATO obligations, particularly as global tensions rise in Eastern Europe, the Arctic, and the Indo-Pacific. McGuinty declined to give a timeline for the final decision but said the review would continue “until it’s completed.”With allies advancing modernization programs and Canada still assessing its options, the question now facing policymakers is whether delay serves due diligence or whether it risks leaving the country unprepared in a rapidly evolving security environment.For now, the government maintains it is proceeding carefully.“The review continues,” McGuinty repeated. “And when it's in final form, I'm sure I will get a copy of it.”