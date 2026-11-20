CALGARY — Minister of National Defence David McGuinty has released a statement saying that he has ordered a review of the cadet program's funding following major backlash after emails were sent out revealing cuts to the program."We have heard the concerns raised by cadets, families, and communities across Canada about changes to planned cadet activities. We know how much this program means to young Canadians and the important role it plays in developing leadership, confidence, and a commitment to service," McGuinty wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter on Friday."I have asked officials to review the program’s funding and will ensure the Cadet community is kept informed as that work progresses.".The statement comes after the Department of National Defence (DND) faced heavy backlash following the revelation that, despite receiving a boost of $27 million in funding for 2026-27, weekend programs for certain cadet groups will be cut due to the "current fiscal environment."Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre called on the federal government to "Restore the Cadets" and to "Put Canada’s youth and future first.".Despite this statement and the promise to "review" the program's funding, the statement also does say that "there will be no changes to core weekly programming," which doesn't address the cutting back of weekend programs, which has been the whole issue from the start.In a statement from DND provided to the Western Standard, the department confirms the review and echoes the minister's statement about not changing "core programming.""We can confirm that the Cadets and Junior Canadian Rangers Group is reviewing its financial plan for the current fiscal year, however, the core Cadet program is not changing. Adjustments are being made to specific additional activities outside of the core weekly programming," the statement reads."The program has also seen increased interest and participation, which is requiring additional consideration of how funds are distributed. Like all government programs, funding must be carefully managed to ensure resources are focused on core activities and long-term program delivery."The statement also added that "it is still too early to determine the full extent of any changes or their impacts."