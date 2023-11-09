Canadian

Delay in Canadian COVID ticket trial leads to stay by Crown attorney

Travellers walk through Toronto Pearson International Airport on December 16, 2021.
Travellers walk through Toronto Pearson International Airport on December 16, 2021.Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Covid Test
Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms
Marty Moore
Quarantine Act
Public Health Agency Of Canada
Delay
Quarantine Hotel
COVID-19 Charge
Kathryn Salmon
Stay

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news