DESPICABLE YOU: CRA uses Minions to promote tax credits

Bello bananaaaa! Bapple choppa mooka-laka ooh-na-na!Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is calling out the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for using a popular cartoon character for promoting child tax credits.For those who aren’t in the know, the Minions feature in a 2015 comedy film that serves as a prequel to the Despicable Me series starring the voices of Sandra Bollock and Michael Keaton among others. .In the film, the Minions search for their replaceable evil master after accidentally killing all of those in history. It went on to become the tenth-highest grossing film of all time. .In a post on Twitter (‘X’), Poilievre used the meme to promote his party’s own tax policies. “No. You are not hallucinating. This is the kind of whacko stuff Trudeau’s tax department is busy posting to make you forget they are taking more of your money than ever before.”The irony is that the Minons are a licensed trademark..Added Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner: “Canadians are being taxed up the wazoo while their cost of living spirals out of control… Y’alls better not have spent any tax dollars licensing that GIF.”