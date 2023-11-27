DontDeleteParents.ca founder seeks PC nomination in NB

The mother who founded a pro-parent website in support of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has decided to seek office herself.Faytene Grasseschi made the announcement in a Facebook post.“Dear Friends, I have a big announcement…"“After much deep thought and many late-night conversations with my husband and trusted friends, I have decided to put my name forward to run for office provincially."Grasseschi had gained notoriety for launching DontDeleteParents.ca with a petition to support a new provincial policy that students under the age of 16 would not be called by new names or pronouns at school without the consent of their parents.“Many of you will know that last summer, we launched a petition to support our Premier (Blaine Higgs) when he stuck his neck [out] to repeal a policy allowing schools to hide things from parents," Grasseschi explained.“His stance was a common-sense one that the majority agreed with (according to Angus Reid polling). In spite of this, Premier Blaine Higgs took a lot of heat in the media and even from some of his own team, for it. “I felt it was only right to give those who agreed with him a tangible way to support."Thousands across New Brunswick and Canada signed the petition, Grasseschi said. But, in the wake of the changes, her local PC MLA decided to retire to spend time with family.“Because of our support of the premier at a time that mattered, I was approached by some people who cared about these and other issues and asked if I would run,” she explained.Grasseschi has her own eponymous TV talk show Faytene TV which airs on Daystar, Corco, Faith TV, Joy TV, the Miracle Channel, Vision T, and Yes TV. Episodes are online at https://www.faytene.tv/ and YouTube.According to her website, she has been “an humanitarian and advocacy worker since 1997…equipping Canadians in the democratic process, combating human trafficking, racism, poverty, first nations issues, elder abuse and women’s issues.”Three years ago, the 49-year-old made an unsuccessful run for the federal Conservative nomination in Saint John-Rothesay. But, in her recent Facebook post, she said provincial politics also mattered to her.“My focus has been national for decades -- yet in reality, many of the issues I care most deeply about are equally provincial (serving our kids, seniors, housing, health and resource development to deal with our debt and provide for our energy needs...etc.).“The more I thought about it, the more we talked about it, the more it became clear that I needed to put my name forward.“So here we are! We are IN.”The nomination vote is on December 19. If Grasseschi wins, she would be a candidate in the provincial election expected in 2024. In the meanwhile, she told her TV viewers her program would barely miss a beat.“The team is strong, and we have several programs pre-taped (though you may see a re-run or two in the next weeks), so the show will go on!” she said.“If I win, we will have several months to create a solid plan to ensure our viewers and supporters continue to be served excellently and that all aspects of our work continue with strength (including prayer events & property development). I am excited about the potential growth of our team!”Grasseschi already has a campaign Facebook page and said she welcomed prayers and donations on her behalf.