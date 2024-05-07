Canadian

Drake’s security guard shot outside of Toronto mansion

The Toronto Police Service cordoned off an area near a property owned by Canadian rapper Drake on May 7, 2024 following a shooting. Courtesy Dale Manucdoc/CBC
Shooting
Assault
Toronto Police Service
Security Guard
Wounds
Sunnybrook Hospital
Mansion
Drake
Gunshots
Kendrick Lamar

