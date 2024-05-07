Drake’s security guard shot outside of Toronto mansion

Canadian rapper Drake was not the victim of a shooting at his Bridle Path mansion on Tuesday. The Toronto Sun reported Tuesday one of Drake’s security guards stationed in front of his mansion was. The security guard, 48, was struck by multiple gunshots at around 2:10 a.m. in what witnesses have described as a drive-by shooting. One of the wounds was to the upper chest. The victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital by ambulance. “He was taken in for surgery,” said a source to the Toronto Sun. The wounds are considered non-life threatening. While it is unclear if Drake was home, a source indicated he has been in Toronto in recent days. Sources said whoever was in the mansion has so far not been interviewed by the Toronto Police Service (TPS), who have set up yellow tape around the property. Discussions to allow people inside the mansion to be interviewed by TPS have been taking place. While there is no known motive for this shooting, it does come amid an ongoing rap feud between Drake and American rapper Kendrick Lamar. It is not the first violent call for TPS at the home or the first time Drake has been in the vicinity of a shooting. In 2021, a woman allegedly armed with a knife was arrested after allegedly assaulting a security guard outside of the mansion. In 2015, a shooting at Muzik Nightclub during the Drake afterparty following his OVO concert saw Toronto residents Duvel Hibbert, 23, and Ariela Navarro-Fenoy, 26, murdered. Drake was not injured. Toronto resident Jaiden Jackson, 28, was shot to death at Drake’s bar Pick 6ix Sports in 2018. This time, TPS are trying to determine a motive for the shooting or an intended victim.