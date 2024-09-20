‘DUMB F*CKING B*TCH’: RCMP officers’ misconduct allegations revealed in warrant

Shocking new details have emerged regarding comments made by a trio of British Columbia RCMP officers who allegedly mocked a female colleague’s appearance and made what investigators described as “vile remarks” about minorities and victims of sexual assault.According to a warrant obtained by the CBC, three RCMP officers from the Coquitlam detachment made profane and disturbing admissions of misconduct that could ultimately lead to their dismissals.The officers — Const. Philip Dick, Const. Ian Solven, and Const. Mersad Mesbah — are accused of making “offensive and chauvinistic” remarks in a private Signal messaging group.The investigation was triggered by a whistleblower complaint from Const. Sam Sodhi, who reported the chat group’s “atrocious” behavior, which he described as “racist and horrible.” According to the warrant, "the reviewers had identified a variety of comments that were 'chauvinist in nature, with a strong air of superiority, and include flippant or insulting remarks about clients (including objectifying women), supervisors, colleagues, policy and the RCMP as a whole.”Sodhi detailed instances of officers belittling indigenous people, referring to a domestic violence victim as a “dumb f–king bitch,” and making offensive comments about women and minorities.In one chat conversation, a Mountie is accused of saying a new female employee "was overweight and insinuating that the shape of her vagina was visible through her clothing."In another, a separate RCMP officer bragged about "tasering unarmed black people" and called a sexual assault investigation "stupid" describing the female victim "a dumb Mexican c--t."Sodhi’s complaint led investigators to review 600,000 internal RCMP messages where the officers also joked about tasering unarmed black people and used racial slurs for Asian people, referring to them as “goldfish.”The whistleblower claimed that outside the chat group members of the group also "belittled indigenous people, talking about how they were “stupid” or “drunk” and saying they have all have fetal alcohol syndrome."They would say, 'We're not going to the reserve,'" the search warrant claims Sodhi told investigators. "We're not going there because we're not going to help those people."Sodhi claimed that his trainer asked him on his second day at work: "Are you a cool brown guy, or are you a Surrey brown guy? Because in that letter, you're whiny, like, 'Ooh, I want to help brown people.'"On various work laptops, one officer admitted to racially profiling motorists, especially Koreans who are stereotypically bad drivers because they “have 'bulging eyes' that can't see anything.” Although the hearings for the three officers have been postponed until March 2025, Sodhi’s whistleblowing has already led to an ongoing investigation into five officers, including two supervisors. Seven other officers were reportedly part of the private Signal group. Those officers have been suspended since June 2021 and the court documents reveal potential legal hurdles for the code of conduct hearings including failures by the RCMP to file required reports in a timely manner.The shocking details from the warrant have ignited public outrage and raised questions about systemic issues within the RCMP. The Association of Canadian Police Chiefs and various community leaders are now calling for stricter oversight and transparency in addressing misconduct within law enforcement..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.