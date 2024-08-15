Durham police investigating swastika burned into grass at park

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is appealing to the public for assistance in locating the people who did antisemitic vandalism to a public park in Whitby, ON. On Friday at about 10 p.m., officers from DRPS Central West Division were called to Prince of Wales Park on 250 Prince of Wales Dr. following reports of damage to the soccer field, according to a Wednesday press release. DRPS said officers arrived and located a partially drawn swastika that had been burned into the grass. A blue container was left behind in the field. It appealed for anyone in the area who may have seen a person walking down the street with a blue container to call it. It said it works with its Diversity Advisory Committee (DAC) to address challenges impacting the diverse communities in Durham Region. The people appointed to the DAC serve as a consultative and advisory body to the Office of the Chief of Police. Anyone with cellphone, dashcam, or surveillance footage or information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS Central West Criminal Investigation Branch Det.-Const. Trafford at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. B’nai Brith Canada called this antisemitic vandalism “a stark reminder of the troubling rise in antisemitism across Canada.”“A swastika burned into the grass at Prince of Wales Park not only defaces public property but deeply wounds our efforts to protect and uphold traditional Canadian values,” said B’nai Brith Canada. “Regional Councillor @ChrisLeahy, upon hearing about this vile act, immediately reached out to B’nai Brith Canada to report the incident.”.B’nai Brith Canada commended Leahy for reporting the incident and for standing with it in the fight against antisemitism. Additionally, it said Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy released a strong statement condemning the vandalism. This ordeal comes after the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in January it had initiated an investigation into suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at International Delicatessen Foods. READ MORE: Toronto police investigating suspected hate-motivated arson, graffiti at Jewish deli“This isn’t lawful protest protected by Constitutional rights,” said TPS Staff Supt. Pauline Gray. “It’s criminal.”