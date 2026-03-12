Economists: Bank of Canada will hold rate; Iran war eliminates chance of a cut

The next rate announcement from the Bank of Canada is Wednesday, with the general consensus from economists and financial institutions being it will hold its rate at 2.25%.

The war in the Middle East, causing oil prices to soar, will take any pressure off the bank to cut the rate, says Penelope Graham of Ratehub.ca.



“Once again, the Bank of Canada is facing fresh geopolitical upheaval while it makes its monetary policy decision,” says Graham.

“With the onset of the war in the Middle East, the headwinds facing Canada’s economy have shifted; rising oil prices, if sustained, could quickly re-heat inflation growth and compel the bank to hold off on future rate cuts, even as Canadians struggle to cope with high living costs and ongoing trade uncertainty.”

“However, given the situation is evolving quickly, the bank is most likely to keep a hold on rates in its March announcement, with little to no rate relief on the horizon for the remainder of this year.”

Tony Stillo, director of Canada economics at Oxford Economics, says the war’s effect on the Canadian economy, and mortgage rates, would likely remain contained if the conflict stays short-lived, adding his firm has only tweaked its forecast in response to the war.