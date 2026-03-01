Economists: CUSMA review may or may not revive sluggish housing markets

It’s been more than a year since US President Donald Trump unleashed his tariff terror war, which took the steam out of housing markets across Canada and still has Canadians holding back on home purchases.

The US Supreme Court struck down many of the tariffs last week, but it doesn’t appear to have changed Canadians feelings about the tariffs.

Between now and July 1, there will be a review of the Canada/United States/Mexico trade agreement (CUSMA) that economists say will likely have a much larger impact on Canada’s economy and housing markets.

CUSMA has protected a number of Canadian industries and exports, exempting them from Trump’s tariffs, although some have taken their toll on some sectors including steel, aluminum and automotive.

The coming review of CUSMA could significantly affect Canada’s housing market and wider economy for the remainder of the year, say economists, adding Trump’s history of changing his mind on issues will hang over the review.

“We have bigger concerns coming up this summer with the review of CUSMA, Alberta-based Servus Credit Union Chief Economist Charles St-Arnaud told Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP). “That will be more consequential in terms of what’s going to happen with tariffs.”