Economists expect Bank of Canada rate hold through 2026; stability for mortgage holders

The Bank of Canada held its overnight rate at 2.25% last week, which was followed by news Canada’s economy hit some speed bumps in the final months of 2025, with an annualized decline of 0.5%.

The decline has economists predicting the bank’s rate will hold at 2.25% through the course of 2026.

“Canada's economy hit the brakes in Q4 and may have slipped into reverse,” Tony Stillo, director of Canada economics at Oxford Economics, told Canadian Mortgage Professional, adding “we don’t think it will change the Governing Council's view that interest rates are at an appropriate level.”

RBC Economics’ Nathan Janzen and Abbey Xu said monthly GDP estimates “are highly revision prone” and they “do not expect further interest rate reductions from the Bank of Canada” and “a near‑term pivot to interest rate increases won't be needed. This subdued growth backdrop supports keeping the policy rate on hold through 2026.”

In a note, Oxford Economics wrote “the bank will likely remain on hold for all of 2026, before adjusting rates back to a neutral level of 2.75% in early 2027, assuming the economy improves after successful renegotiation of the USMCA.”

Oxford added if the trade pact “falls apart entirely” the bank would push rates “deeper into stimulative territory for an extended period.”