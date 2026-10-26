Economists factoring in Bank of Canada 50% rate hike by year-end

The Bank of Canada, gatekeeper of mortgage rates and all other things influenced by interest rates, has held its overnight rate at 2.25% for its last seven announcements, but one economics group says, as the bank approaches eight, it will open the gate.

In a new report, Oxford Economics expects the bank to raise its rate by .25% on Wednesday, with another .25% increase on Dec. 9, holding at 2.75%, which the bank considers a neutral rate.

Oxford's view of a .25% increase on Wednesday is shared by 56% of economists polled by Reuters between Oct. 21 and 23 who expect another .25% increase by the end of March.

"Oxford expects headline inflation in the mid-3% range in late 2026 and early 2027," says Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP). "It assumes Brent crude stays above US$100 a barrel for the next six months.

Oil hit $117 a barrel on Oct. 23, Reuters reported.

Data compiled by Bloomberg found a 75% chance of a hike on Wednesday.

In a note to clients, Derek Holt, vice-president & head of capital markets economics says a hike is about 85%, however, "is a surprise hold instead of a hike possible? Yes, it has happened in the past," said Holt. "It has never happened under Governor Macklem when it has been priced as high as now."