Edmonton makes international list of 'cities to watch'

CALGARY — The Oxford Economics' Global Cities Index report lists the City of Edmonton as an "emerging star" in North America, along with Boise ID, Durham NC, Jacksonville FL, and San Antonio, TX.

“These cities each have distinct strengths but are united by their productivity-led growth, an ability to move up the value chain, and their increasing strength in attracting innovative businesses and the highest-skilled workers,” said Liam Sides, a director at Oxford Economics, and lead author of the report.

Oxford evaluates the economies, populations, quality of life, governance and environment of 1,000 cities world-wide every year and this year introduced the ‘cities to watch list.’ Cities making the list are "forging independent growth paths that key stakeholders and policymakers can no longer afford to ignore," says the report.

"Edmonton, Canada’s fifth-largest city, is best known for its role in the country’s significant oil and gas industry," it adds. "And while its economic fortunes have long been tied to the performance of this volatile sector, the city is in the process of diversifying its economy to support more sustainable, long-term growth."

The city has one of the fastest growing urban economies in North America, showing strong gains in GDP, employment, and population.