Elections Canada approves by-election in Durham for March 4

Elections Canada said a by-election will be held in Durham, ON, on March 4 to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons. Elections Canada’s office in Durham will open soon, according to a Sunday press release. On election day, Elections Canada said Canadian citizens are eligible to vote if they live in Durham. Their home address must be in Durham as of Monday and until at least March 4. Voters have to be registered. Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are registered in the National Register of Electors. They have to show proof of their identity and address. There are many different pieces of identification that can be used to prove identity and address. Elections Canada acknowledged electors in Durham can vote on election day on March 4 at their assigned polling stations. It added they can vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling stations from February 23 to 26. They can vote early at its office in Durham between now and February 27. If they want to vote by mail, they must apply by February 27 and return their special ballot by mail or in person at its office before polls close on election day. Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Durham by-election. Anyone interested in these positions can apply online at elections.ca or contact its office for more information. Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole stepped down as the MP for Durham after serving four terms in June. READ MORE: Former Conservative leader O’Toole gives farewell speechO’Toole took responsibility for the Conservatives’ loss in the 2021 election.“Too many of us are often chasing algorithms down a sinkhole of diversion and division,” said O’Toole. Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani (Durham) won the nomination with 83% of the vote in August. READ MORE: Jamil Jivani wins Durham Conservative nomination“Our communities are ready to make a statement: Canadians want change, and @PierrePoilievre's Conservatives will deliver,” said Jivani. .Former Durham Catholic District School Board chair Theresa Corless came in second place with 17% of the vote.