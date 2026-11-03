Elizabeth May sponsors petition to loosen public nudity laws

OTTAWA — Green Party MP Elizabeth May is sponsoring a petition calling for changes to Canada's public nudity laws, with its author arguing that social nudity could even give Canada an economic advantage in artificial intelligence.The petition, launched Monday by Scott Bleackley of Gibsons, BC, had collected 288 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.Bleackley wants Parliament to amend Section 174 of the Criminal Code, which makes it an offence for someone without lawful excuse to be "nude in a public place" or exposed to public view while naked on private property.The law also states that a person is considered nude if they are "so clad as to offend against public decency or order."The petition argues that recreational nudity is already practised at Canadian beaches, parks and trails, and that studies have linked it to improved body image and psychological well-being..It also makes the claim that social nudity improves human perception and could position Canada for a "profound national economic advantage" through developments in artificial intelligence.Bleackley wants Ottawa to clarify that being without clothing does not itself constitute indecent conduct, provided there is no sexual activity or other unlawful behaviour.The petition also asks the House of Commons justice committee to study the proposed changes and provide clearer guidance to police and municipalities.May, who represents Saanich—Gulf Islands in British Columbia, is listed as the sponsoring MP. Her office states that sponsoring a petition should not be taken as an endorsement of its contents.The petition remains open until March 2, 2027, and requires at least 500 signatures to be certified.