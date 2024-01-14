Employment Canada says Ukrainian refugee grants to cost $491 million

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees will cost almost $500 million, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “Ukrainians arriving in Canada can apply to receive transitional financial assistance,” said ESDC in a briefing note. “These funds will help Ukrainian nationals and their family members meet their basic needs such as transportation and longer term housing as they arrive in communities across Canada and find a job.”Ukrainian refugees are eligible for payments of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child. Approved payments total $491 million to date. Refugees are eligible for free air travel to Canada, shelter aid, Social Insurance Numbers and work permits. “The people of Ukraine know that the Government of Canada and the people of Canada are strong supporters of Ukraine, that we recognize this fight is not just Ukraine’s fight,” said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. “Ukraine is fighting for its sovereignty and for its democracy, but Ukraine is also fighting for democracy around the world.”Freeland called it “one thing to promise the money.” She added it is another aspect for this money to hit Ukrainian bank accounts. Right now, she acknowledged Ukrainians are fighting and dying. Because of these sacrifices, she said she was humbled when it comes to how much Canadians were respecting Ukraine and recognizing its courage and sacrifice. Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said aid to Ukraine totals $9.7 billion. This cost includes $5.4 billion in loans and guarantees to finance Ukrainian pensions and other essential services, $1.8 billion in military aid, $352 million in foreign aid and $115 million in repairs to war-damaged utilities. GAC estimated immigration measures have cost $1 billion so far. Freeland pledged Canada “will be there until Ukraine wins the war.”“I know all Canadians are inspired by the remarkably brave people of Ukraine,” she said. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said in July it will take in as many Ukrainian refugees as possible. READ MORE: Canada eyes for 1.1 million Ukrainian war refugeesA total of 1.1 million Ukrainians applied for free flights before the deadline. “There is no limit,” said IRCC.