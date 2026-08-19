Canadian

Erskine-Smith drops from Parliament to city council race after Queen’s Park bid collapses

Nate Erskine-Smith
Nate Erskine-SmithNate Erskine-Smith
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Toronto
Toronto City Council
Canpoli
Nate Erskine-Smith
Ontario Liberal
Queens park
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Western Standard
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