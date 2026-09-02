Ethics commissioner finds Liberal floor-crosser Lori Idlout broke conflict rules

OTTAWA — Liberal MP Lori Idlout violated the House of Commons conflict-of-interest code by claiming taxpayer-funded reimbursements for purchases from businesses owned by herself and her spouse, the federal ethics commissioner ruled Wednesday.Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein found the Nunavut MP furthered her family’s private financial interests but recommended no sanction, concluding the violations were good-faith errors that Idlout promptly corrected.Idlout submitted expenses to her member’s office budget for purchases made while performing parliamentary duties, according to the commissioner’s investigation report.Some purchases were made from a business she owned, while others were made from a company belonging to her spouse.Von Finckenstein found the reimbursements increased or preserved the value of Idlout’s assets and those of her spouse, violating section 8 of the Conflict of Interest Code for Members of the House of Commons..That section prohibits MPs from using their parliamentary duties to further their own private interests, those of a family member or improperly advance another person or organization’s interests.“When I find a member has contravened the Code, I must consider whether there are any mitigating factors,” von Finckenstein said.“I believe Ms. Idlout’s actions were errors of judgement made in good faith.”The commissioner said Idlout did not understand that buying goods from the two businesses would further her family’s private interests.“She also repaid the House of Commons as soon as the errors were brought to her attention,” he said.“In my view, this shows a true desire to fully remedy each instance of non-compliance. I therefore recommended that no sanction be imposed.”Idlout’s public ethics disclosures previously listed her as the sole owner of Carvings Nunavut Inc., an Iqaluit art gallery, and her spouse as the owner of Al’s B&B Inc.The disclosures also listed interests in several other businesses and rental properties.Idlout was elected as a New Democrat in 2021 and re-elected in 2025. She crossed the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal caucus in March 2026.In July, Idlout placed her ownership interest in NVision Insight Group, an Indigenous management consulting company with federal contracts, into a trust authorized by the ethics commissioner.That business interest was separate from the office-budget purchases examined in Wednesday’s report.The commissioner has submitted the report to House of Commons Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia. It will be formally tabled when the House next sits.Under the code, the House of Commons retains the authority to impose sanctions against an MP, although von Finckenstein recommended that none be applied in this case.