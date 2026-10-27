EU divided over Canada's associate membership ahead of summit

OTTAWA — European Union countries remain divided over whether Canada should be offered associate membership in the bloc, just two days before Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomes European leaders to Montreal for a major summit.According to Politico, Germany and several other EU countries are resisting the proposed designation, with ambassadors unable to agree on the wording of a joint statement ahead of the October 29–30 meeting.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen first floated the idea of making Canada the EU's first associate member during her State of the Union address in Strasbourg last month.Carney welcomed the proposal, but European governments have since raised questions about what the designation would mean and how it would work.The EU does not currently have a formal associate membership category of the kind being discussed for Canada.The disagreement comes as European Council President António Costa prepares to travel to Montreal alongside von der Leyen for the 21st EU-Canada summit..In a statement Tuesday morning, Costa said the two sides would launch an “Alliance for the Future,” aimed at expanding political and economic cooperation.“The EU and Canada have long been close friends, major partners and strategic allies. Our bond is strong and it is growing stronger,” Costa said.“In Montreal, we will take our partnership to the next level by launching our ‘Alliance for the Future’ to deepen our political, economic and institutional ties even further.”The European Council says the summit will focus on trade, defence, security, critical minerals, digital technology, education and research.Canada and the EU have already expanded their defence relationship since signing a security and defence partnership at their June 2025 summit.Canada is also the only non-European country participating in the EU's Security Action for Europe program, a €150-billion initiative designed to support joint military procurement and defence production.An agreement concluded this year allows Canadian defence companies to participate in procurement under the program..The European Council also pointed to progress under the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which eliminated tariffs on 98% of tariff lines when it entered provisional application in 2017.Both sides have since expanded cooperation on artificial intelligence, supply chains and investment in strategic industries.The proposed associate membership designation, however, remains unresolved.According to Politico, Germany has pushed to remove the term from the summit statement, while other European governments have questioned whether the proposal was sufficiently discussed before von der Leyen announced it.The dispute does not prevent Canada and the EU from pursuing closer ties, but it could leave one of the summit's most prominent proposals out of the final declaration.Carney has previously said Canada is not seeking full EU membership, instead emphasizing closer economic and security cooperation with European partners.The European Council's Tuesday announcement made no mention of associate membership, focusing instead on the new Alliance for the Future.The summit will also address cooperation on Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and efforts to strengthen international institutions.The Western Standard will be covering the October 29–30 summit on the ground in Montreal.