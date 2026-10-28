EU drops Canada's associate membership proposal after Carney speech

OTTAWA — Just 41 days after Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed an offer to make Canada the European Union's first associate member, European governments have dropped the designation from a draft agreement ahead of this week's summit in Montreal.Germany led the opposition, joined by Italy, Greece and France, according to reporting by Politico and other European outlets.The revised declaration, circulated Wednesday, replaces the proposed associate membership designation with a commitment to establish an “ever closer association” between Canada and the EU.The change follows objections from European governments that questioned the legal implications of creating a membership category that does not exist under the EU's treaties.Carney addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on September 17, one day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed offering Canada associate membership during her State of the Union address.“We welcome this ambition,” Carney told European lawmakers, endorsing the proposal while acknowledging that the arrangement would need to be defined..The prime minister used the speech to call for closer cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and financial services as Canada seeks to reduce its economic dependence on the United States.But the proposed membership designation ran into resistance before European leaders could formally adopt it.According to Politico, Germany and other EU countries objected to language recognizing Canada as a potential associate member during negotiations over the summit declaration.An earlier draft had proposed defining the new membership category by the 2027 EU-Canada summit.The revised wording instead commits both sides to defining a closer relationship by next year without referring to associate membership.European diplomats have raised concerns about the absence of a legal definition for the proposed status and the possibility that it could create expectations among other countries seeking closer ties with the EU..The disagreement does not mean European governments have rejected closer cooperation with Canada.The two sides are still preparing to launch an “Alliance for the Future,” covering trade, economic security, defence and other areas of cooperation.Carney played down the dispute over terminology Tuesday.“The good news is it doesn't matter about specific names or nomenclature,” he told reporters.“What matters is the difference it will make to the lives of Canadians.”The prime minister has maintained that Canada is not seeking full EU membership.European Council President António Costa, who will attend the Montreal summit alongside von der Leyen, said Tuesday that the gathering would strengthen the relationship.“The EU and Canada have long been close friends, major partners and strategic allies. Our bond is strong and it is growing stronger,” Costa said.“In Montreal, we will take our partnership to the next level by launching our ‘Alliance for the Future’ to deepen our political, economic and institutional ties even further.”Canada and the EU already have a free trade agreement under CETA and signed a security and defence partnership in June 2025.Canada is also participating in the EU's €150-billion Security Action for Europe defence procurement program.The latest draft declaration was still subject to approval by EU member states Wednesday, ahead of the October 29–30 summit.