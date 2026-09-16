Canadian

EU offers Canada first-ever ‘associate member’ status

EU President Ursula von der Leyen, with Prime MInister Mark Carney
EU President Ursula von der Leyen, with Prime MInister Mark CarneyWestern Standard files
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European Union
Eu
Ursula Von Der Leyen
European Parliament
Canpoli
EU President Ursula von der Leyen
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada Europe
Europe Canada
Associate member EU
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