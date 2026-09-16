EU offers Canada first-ever ‘associate member’ status

OTTAWA — Canada could become the European Union's first-ever “associate member” after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen publicly backed the unprecedented arrangement Wednesday.“I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada being the first associate member of the EU,” von der Leyen told Prime Minister Mark Carney during her State of the European Union address in Strasbourg. Carney, who was sitting in the European Parliament, received a standing ovation before von der Leyen walked over to embrace him.The announcement marks a major step forward for an idea first reported over the weekend by The Wall Street Journal.Carney confirmed Sunday that his government was pursuing a new relationship with Europe, but said Canada was “not looking to become a member of the European Union.”He instead described the goal as a “unique alliance.”Von der Leyen's proposal would go further by creating a new category that does not currently exist under EU treaties..The details of associate membership remain unclear and the proposal would need support from the EU's 27 member states.Von der Leyen said Canada and Europe should build on their existing Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with what she called an “Alliance for the Future.”The two sides would seek a broader economic and security relationship covering defence, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and supply chains.Carney offered more detail about what he wants from Europe during an interview with Bloomberg earlier this week, saying closer ties could eventually include easier movement between Canada and Europe.“You could see enhanced labour mobility, elements of enhanced labour mobility,” Carney said.He also pointed to “enhanced educational opportunities and enhanced research cooperation.”The comments prompted Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner to demand Carney explain what expanded labour mobility would mean for Canada's immigration system.Rempel Garner warned Monday that Carney should not allow Europe's “migrant crisis” to become Canada's and called on him to rule out Canadian participation in anything resembling the EU's migration pact.Canada has already become the first non-European country to join the EU's €150-billion Security Action for Europe defence procurement initiative, known as SAFE.Carney said earlier this week that participation means Canada is effectively “treated as European” for certain defence procurement purposes.The push toward Europe comes as Ottawa attempts to reduce Canada's reliance on the United States amid its trade dispute with President Donald Trump's administration.The EU is already Canada's second-largest trading partner for goods and services, with two-way trade worth approximately $178 billion in 2025. The United States remains by far Canada's largest market.Von der Leyen framed closer ties with Canada as part of Europe's response to an increasingly unstable global order, with cooperation expected to extend into defence, technology and economic security.The proposal is not a done deal.Reuters reported EU diplomats said there have not yet been detailed discussions among member states over what associate membership would mean, while some European governments have previously been wary of creating new forms of membership without a clear legal basis. Carney met with von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Strasbourg Wednesday, where the leaders discussed critical minerals, energy, defence, research and advanced technologies. Carney is scheduled to address the European Parliament Thursday.Canada will then host von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa for the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal on October 29 and 30, where the shape of the proposed new relationship is expected to become clearer.