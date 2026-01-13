Even with Bank of Canada rate hold monthly mortgage payments rise in 2026

Thousands of five-year, fixed-rate mortgages were renewed in December in Canada with thousands more coming due in 2026. Renewals do not come with good news for mortgage holders.

Penelope Graham of Ratehub.ca says fixed rate holders are in line for higher payments.

“In the latter half of 2023 and early 2024, mortgage market watchers, including the Bank of Canada, sounded the alarm on the viability of mortgage renewals in 2025 and 2026,” says Graham.

“With rates sharply higher than they were in 2020 and 2021, when many of today’s renewing five-year terms were taken out, there was concern that a great number of borrowers would face payment shock when renewing, leading to a wave of mortgage defaults.”

“Fortunately, this hasn’t materialized as feared. Lower mortgage rates, compared to late 2023, have taken the edge off for borrowers. While still renewing into higher payments, they're more manageable, especially when combined with the fact that renewing borrowers have paid off more of their mortgages and have built up greater equity.”