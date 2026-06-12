Everything you need to know: Canada opens FIFA World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday afternoon, taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening Group B match.Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. MDT).The match marked the beginning of Canada's second consecutive World Cup appearance and the first under head coach Jesse Marsch.Canada's starting lineupJesse Marsch has named a starting XI missing two of Canada's biggest defensive stars.Defender Moïse Bombito remains unavailable as he continues recovering from a broken leg suffered last fall, while captain Alphonso Davies had already been ruled out with a muscular injury.Starting XIGoalkeeper- Maxime CrépeauDefenders- Alistair Johnston- Derek Cornelius- Luc de Fougerolles- Richie LaryeaMidfielders- Stephen Eustáquio (captain)- Ismaël KonéAttackers- Liam Millar- Tajon Buchanan- Jonathan David- Tani OluwaseyiEustáquio will wear the captain's armband in Davies' absence.Koné starts despite missing a training session earlier this week because of a fever.Key storylinesJonathan David leads the attackJonathan David enters the tournament as Canada's all-time leading scorer with 39 goals in 77 international appearances.David will be partnered up front by Tani Oluwaseyi, who earned the start ahead of veteran striker Cyle Larin.Defensive questionsWith Bombito unavailable and Davies sidelined, Canada will rely on a reshuffled backline.Luc de Fougerolles steps into central defence alongside Derek Cornelius, while Johnston and Laryea provide experience on the flanks.Crépeau confirmed as No. 1Last week Marsch confirmed Maxime Crépeau as Canada's starting goalkeeper heading into the tournament.The veteran keeper will be tasked with anchoring a defence missing two regular starters.Group B scheduleAfter today's opener, Canada will relocate to Vancouver for the remainder of the group stage.June 12Canada vs. Bosnia and HerzegovinaJune 18Canada vs. QatarJune 24Canada vs. SwitzerlandWhat Canada needsThe top teams in the group advance to the knockout stage.Canada enters the tournament with high expectations after establishing itself as one of CONCACAF's strongest national teams over the past four years. A positive result against Bosnia and Herzegovina would put Marsch's side in a strong position heading into matches against Qatar and the toughest rival Switzerland.