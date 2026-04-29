EXCLUSIVE: Brock accuses Liberals of ‘dominating’ committees, calls Gladu a ‘sellout’

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Larry Brock is accusing the Liberal government of stacking parliamentary committees and shutting out opposition voices, while sharply criticizing a former Conservative colleague who recently crossed the floor.In an interview with the Western Standard on Wednesday, Brock said recent changes to committee composition give the Liberals disproportionate control relative to their seat count in the House of Commons.“It does not represent the number of seats that they have in the House,” Brock said, arguing the government added more members than necessary to secure a majority. “They didn’t do that. They added seven, because they wanted to dominate the committees, basically shut down the opposition.” Brock said the shift could limit the opposition’s ability to scrutinize legislation.“It remains to be seen how effective opposition is now going to be in terms of advancing various amendments, common sense amendments to improve the bill,” he said. .He also took aim at former Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who recently joined the Liberals and has been appointed to a parliamentary committee.Brock blasted Gladu for having “no justice background” and questioned whether she would maintain political positions she previously held while in the Conservative caucus, particularly her past criticisms of Liberal justice legislation.“I’m going to be very curious to see… is she going to now be a hypocrite… or is she simply going to be a parrot now for the Liberal Party,” he said. Asked about Gladu’s remarks that she was “happy” with her committee appointment, Brock dismissed the comment, saying it remains unclear whether she will “hold true to her convictions.”Brock went further, accusing his former colleague of betraying voters by switching parties.“She’s a sellout. She basically betrayed the confidence that her voters gave her,” he said, adding that she had campaigned under Conservative policies in the last election. He also alleged she has been largely absent from her riding since crossing the floor.“She’s not serving anybody in that community. She’s serving her own selfish best interests,” Brock said.