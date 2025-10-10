EXCLUSIVE WATCH: Survivor says Toronto rapist released on bail three times

A Toronto man facing multiple sexual assault-related charges has been released on bail three times while awaiting trial.Sarabpreet "Peter" Pangli was first arrested after an alleged sexual assault connected to a Toronto party in the city’s boating community. According to Erin Kendal, the survivor of the sexual assault, he offered her a ride home and then refused to let her leave his car, allegedly forcing her into non-consensual sex. He was released shortly after his arrest under bail conditions, without a formal hearing..Not long after Kendal said she was contacted by people claiming to support her. She later reported that one of them offered her money to drop the case and even searched her for recording devices before making the offer.Police arrested the accused again, charging him with obstruction of justice and breaching bail conditions. A second woman then came forward with allegations that she too had been sexually assaulted on the same night, leading to a third arrest. Despite the additional charges, the accused was again granted bail.He currently faces multiple indictable charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of breaching bail, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of unlawful confinement. The case is expected to proceed to a jury trial..Kendal told the Western Standard that navigating the justice system has been both stressful and disheartening. She said she has been advised to take extensive personal safety measures, including removing herself from social media, carrying a personal alarm, and warning her workplace to remain vigilant.“Instead of the person who’s been arrested three times being put away so that I can feel safe, I’m the one told to change my life,” she said. Kendal added that lengthy delays in court proceedings, combined with repeated bail releases, can discourage survivors from pursuing justice. “It’s no wonder why so many people don’t come forward,” she said.The repeated release of individuals accused of violent offences has become a political flashpoint in Ottawa. In 2019, the federal government passed Bill C-75, which made wide-ranging amendments to the Criminal Code, including reforms to bail. .The legislation codified a “principle of restraint,” directing judges to grant release at the earliest reasonable opportunity with the least onerous conditions required. While the Liberal government defended Bill C-75 as a measure to modernize the justice system and reduce over-incarceration, Conservative critics have argued it created “weak bail laws” that make it easier for repeat violent offenders to secure release.The Conservative Party has pressed for stricter measures, including a “three strikes” proposal aimed at restricting bail access for individuals charged multiple times with serious crimes such as sexual assault.Conservative MPs argued that public confidence in the justice system is undermined when accused repeat offenders are granted release. Earlier this year, the bill was voted down after the governing Liberals, along with the NDP and Bloc Québécois, opposed it..Opponents of the legislation said it risked infringing on the Charter rights of accused persons, eroding the presumption of innocence, and increasing strain on provincial jails.For survivors like Kendal, the politics are less pressing than the personal impact. She described ongoing fears for her safety, including a visit from police who warned her that her risk level was elevated and urged her to remain cautious. “I’ve had to advocate for myself constantly,” she said, noting that police eventually placed patrols near her home and workplace.As the trial approaches, advocates say the case underscores a broader question: whether Canada’s bail system strikes the right balance between protecting public safety and upholding the rights of the accused. While the accused remains free under bail conditions, pressure continues to mount for further federal reforms that could limit bail in cases involving serious or repeat violent charges.