Canadian Canadian

EXCLUSIVE: Western Standard on the ground in Lviv as Ukrainians and foreigners weigh Russia’s return to hockey

Western Standard is the only Canadian outlet with a reporter in Ukraine asking Ukrainians and foreigners in the country how they feel about the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision that ordered Russia back into international ice hockey. Prime Minister Mark Carney has already barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their flags in Canada while the war continues.