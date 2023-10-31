Expelled Ontario NDP MPP Jama meets with former British Labour leader accused of antisemitism

Ontario independent MPP Sarah Jama (Hamilton Centre) met with former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, despite him facing antisemitism allegations. “We cannot remain silent while Palestinians suffer in the face of genocide,” tweeted Jama on Monday. “#CeasefireNow #EndTheOccupation.”.Canadian Haggadah editor Richard Marceau pointed out the United Kingdom Equality and Human Rights Commission found Labour responsible for harassment and discrimination against Jews during Corbyn’s time as leader. “@SarahJama_ and @jeremycorbyn: Birds of a feather,” said Marceau..Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Vice President Jaime Kirzner-Roberts admitted this meeting was unsurprising. “Nothing like the rabid smiles of two political rejects bonding over trite cliches and Jew hatred,” said Kirzner-Roberts..Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles said on October 23 she removed Jama from caucus effective immediately because she belittled Israel.READ MORE: UPDATED: Ontario NDP removes MPP from caucus over anti-Israel comments“Some of Ms. Jama’s actions have contributed to unsafe work environments for staff,” said Stiles. “As such, with the support of our Ontario NDP MPPs, I have been left with no option but to remove Ms. Jama from our Caucus.”